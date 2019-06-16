Virat Kohli is the fastest to 11,000 one-day international runs

Virat Kohli on Sunday achieved the world record of being the fastest to score 11,000 one-day international runs. Kohli reached the milestone while batting in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford, when he flicked Hasan Ali for a four down to fine leg to take his score to 60.
Kohli got there in 222 innings, 54 innings fewer than the previous record holder, Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar broke the record in his 276th ODI innings, in 2002 in Kanpur against England.
Kohli has the distinction of being the fastest to 8000, 9000 and 10,000 ODI runs as well.
