U-19 World Cup | Anil Chaudhary only Indian in list of umpires

Anil Chaudhary is the lone Indian named in the list of 19 match officials, including 16 umpires, for the upcoming ICC U-19 World Cup starting in South Africa from January 17. The 54-year-old Chaudhary has so far officiated in 20 ODIs and 27 T20Is including the ongoing series between India and Sri Lanka.

According to an ICC media release, veteran Ian Gould will officiate in defending champions India’s opening game against Sri Lanka in Bloemfontein.

In all, 16 umpires from 12 different countries will be on the field for five matches each in the first stage of the U19 World Cup, with eight also performing the role of TV umpire.

The ICC named three match referees, with Graeme Labrooy to officiate alongside South Africa’s Shaid Wadvalla and England’s Phil Whitticase.

Officials: Umpires: Roland Black, Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Sam Nogajski, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Ian Gould, Wayne Knights, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Anil Chaudhary, Patrick Bongani Jele, Iknow Chabi, Nigel Duguid, Ravindra Wimalasiri, Masudur Rahman Mukul, Asif Yaqoob, Leslie Reifer, Adrian Holdstock. Match Referees: Graeme Labrooy, Shaid Wadvalla, Phil Whitticase.