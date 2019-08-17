TNPL | Belief carried Super Gillies through

Belief is everything. And Chepuak Super Gillies had this quality in plenty.

Actually, belief stems from confidence and confident teams win more. Super Gillies has triumphed in two of the four seasons of the TNPL.

In Hemang Badani, Super Gillies has a coach who is strategically excellent and has this knack of getting the various arms of the team to move in cohesion; he has his finger on the pulse of the game.

Badani is also competent when it comes to player management. He is firm without being offensive, gets the message across.

The manner Super Gillies recovered in the final after Dindigul Dragons jolted the line-up early reflected its fortitude.

The surface posed searching questions, providing seam movement and offering turn, and batting demanded application and judicious aggression.

The experienced K.H. Gopinath fell early but the side managed to put together a fighting total.

Winning cricket is a lot about assessing the surface and the Super Gillies knew once they went beyond 120, they were in with a chance.

Sasidev comes good

The left-handed U. Sasidev is someone who thinks on his feet. He is the sort of batsman who disrupts bowlers’ rhythm. He can play square of the wicket, strike down the ground and harness the pace on the ball.

Sasidev is also a batsman who hits the ball into areas where captains do not expect the ball to travel. He exploits the angles on the ground.

The southpaw’s innings reviving 44 was worth a lot more. He strung together partnerships, gave the bowlers a real chance.

Then G. Periyaswamy, the find of this TNPL, bowled the sort of spell that could win him an IPL contract.

The slinger has a lot going for him. He consistently clocks around 135 kmph, and gets the ball to deviate off the seam in the early overs.

There is deception in his action and the ball hurries off the surface. Then, he is outstanding in the end overs with his control, composure and reverse swinging yorkers.

If groomed with care, Periyaswamy is one for the future. He could add cutting edge to the Tamil Nadu attack across formats.

It’s not often that Tamil Nadu finds someone with speed, accuracy, movement, bounce and the ability to send down potent yorkers at the death.

There was more than a hint of hostility in his bowling during his five-wicket haul in the final. Watch out for him.

B. Praanesh, who turns out for the Dragons, is another paceman with possibilities. He too bowls with some velocity, extracts bounce and can hustle batsmen.

From the last slot in the previous edition to winners in TNPL-4, Super Gillies have conquered a peak from the depths of despair. Again, it’s all about confidence.