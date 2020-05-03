Thought of committing suicide three times due to severe stress, personal problems, reveals Mohammed Shami

In a startling revelation, India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has claimed that he thought of committing suicide thrice while battling personal issues a few years ago, forcing his family to keep a watch over him at all times.

He said his family members feared he “might jump” from their 24th floor apartment.

Shami, one of India’s leading bowlers in recent years, opened up on his personal and professional life during an Instagram chat with teammate Rohit Sharma.

“I think if my family had not supported me back then I would have lost my cricket. I thought of committing suicide three times during that period due to severe stress and personal problems,” Shami revealed during the session on Saturday.

Now one of the mainstays of the Indian bowling attack across formats, the 29-year-old was struggling to focus on his cricket, then.

“I was not thinking about cricket at all. We were living on the 24th floor. They (family) were scared I might jump from the balcony. My brother supported me a lot.

“My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours. My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun,” Shami said.

In March 2018, Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan had accused him of domestic violence and lodged a complaint with the police, following which the India player and his brother were booked under relevant sections.

The upheaval in his personal life forced his employer BCCI to withhold the player’s central contracts for a while.

“Rehab was stressful as the same exercises are repeated every day. Then family problems started and I also suffered an accident. The accident happened 10-12 days ahead of the IPL and my personal problems were running high in the media,” Shami told Rohit.

Shami said his family stood like a rock with him and the support helped him get back on his feet.

“Then my family explained that every problem has a solution no matter how big the problem. My brother supported me a lot.”

Injuries

Speaking about another painful period in his life after his injury in the 2015 World Cup, Shami said it took him almost 18 months to get back on the field.

“When I got injured in the 2015 World Cup, after that it took me 18 months to fully recover, that was the most painful moment in my life, it was a very stressful period.”

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling. Click here for the list of helpline numbers across India.