Cricket

T20 World Cup | Dubai braces for fireworks as India faces Pakistan

Cricket fans, with their faces painted in the Indian and Pakistani national flag colours, pose for a picture ahead of the first match between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup super 12 stage in Dubai.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The ICC T20 World Cup will be set alight when India and Pakistan meet in a big-ticket clash on Sunday.

There’s no doubt that the contest between the sub-continental giants will attract global interest even beyond the cricket fraternity.

But both teams, with face-offs becoming as rare as a hailstorm in the Emirates, have been trying their best to play down the pressure-cooker scenario associated with the game.

Understandably so. More than earning brownie points for winning the match-that-matters-most for respective fans, India and Pakistan would be gunning for an ideal start to their World Cup campaign.

Moreover, with both teams having hardly faced each other in the shortest format of the game — eight matches in 14 years, including the two famous matches in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 — there isn’t too much of personal rivalry on the field.

In this respect, India will be hoping that Varun Chakravarthy, the mystery spinner touted to be India’s X-factor, will spin his web around the Pakistan batters, none of whom have faced him earlier.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be looking to captain Babar Azam to giude its relatively inexperienced unit to glory. The fact that he will have the guidance of old warhorses Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez will certainly help it soak up the big-match pressure.

Both Malik and Hafeez were part of the inaugural T20 edition 14 Septembers ago. For India, only vice-captain Rohit Sharma featured in that memorable edition in South Africa. Having excelled as a rookie in 2007, Rohit will be hoping for the likes of Rishabh Pant and Chakravarthy to deliver under pressure.

But more than the rookies, India will be hoping to get the team balance right. Resolving the muddle of a back-up bowler remains the key for India to start its crusade to regain the T20 World Cup after a prolonged gap on a winning note.

Playing Pakistan in the opener would certainly invoke memories of the 2007 World Cup. Thanks to a washout against Scotland, the game that finished with a bowl-out versus Pakistan was India’s first match at the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue, who won the bowl-out, will be hoping for the same result on Sunday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
England's Adil Rashid celebrates a wicket during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 match against West Indies in Dubai on October 23, 2021.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | England hammers West Indies by six wickets

T20 World Cup | Virat Kohli expects better pitches compared to IPL

T20 World Cup | Our focus is to play well in this World Cup and do what we need to do as a team, says Virat Kohli
Australian players celebrate a wicket during the ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 match against South Africa in Abu Dhabi, on October 23, 2021.

T20 World Cup | Australia beat South Africa by five wickets

Sri Lanka to bank on bowlers to come good against inconsistent Bangladesh

T20 World Cup | Sunday blockbuster awaits Kohli’s India and Babar’s Pakistan

Playing IPL in U.A.E. will hold India in good stead, says Raina ahead of Pakistan game

ICC T20 World Cup | India can be beaten by any side in the knock-outs because of lack of Plan B: Nasser Hussain

Never thought of proving a point to anyone, says RCB wicketkeeper K.S. Bharat

T20 World Cup | Can Kohli’s cavaliers repeat the crowning glory of Dhoni’s daredevils?

T20 World Cup | Pitches hold the key as the Super 12s gets underway on Saturday

T20 World Cup | England vs West Indies will be a battle of power-hitters

ICC T20 World Cup | Small country, small number of people playing cricket, we should be proud, says Erasmus

Fifth Test between England and India to be played in July

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Mentors can't do much, it's players who have to perform: Gavaskar on MSD impact

ICC Twenty20 World Cup 2021 | Pandya will be an impact player for India, Rishabh a game-changer: Rahane

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Suryakumar Yadav’s batting in post-Powerplay overs can be game-changer, says Wasim Akram

T20 World Cup | Debutants Namibia enter Super 12 after defeating Ireland by eight wickets

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Struggling West Indies faces tough battle against England

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | Australia’s top order in focus against in-form South Africa
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 23, 2021 10:59:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/t20-world-cup-dubai-braces-for-fireworks-as-india-faces-pakistan/article37144439.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY