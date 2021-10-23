Cricket

T20 World Cup | Virat Kohli expects better pitches compared to IPL

India captain Virat Kohli says dew factor will also play a prominent part as the tournament progresses.   | Photo Credit: AP

India captain Virat Kohli expects that the pitches on offer for the T20 World Cup will be `better compared to the ones that were on offer during the recently concluded IPL where stroke-making became difficult for batters.

The Indian captain, who also led RCB for the last time in IPL, had plied his trade on all tracks and feels that ICC will present them with better strips which actually was work on progress during the IPL.

Asked if he sees nature of tracks changing, the Indian captain agreed.

"I believe so. Looking at the IPL final, I believe that quality of pitches definitely is going to be far better in this T20 World Cup," Kohli said on the eve of the big game against Pakistan.

The normal rules for ICC events will also play its part in improved playing conditions. India will play four out of its five group league games in Dubai with the match against Afghanistan being held in Abu Dhabi.

India's captain Virat Kohli talks with teammate Hardik Pandya during the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup | We know Hardik Pandya's value as batter at number six, you can't create options like him overnight, says Virat Kohli

 

"Also being an ICC tournament, we know that standard of pitches is going to be maintained up to a certain degree which is consistent across all venues.

"I knew that to protect the pitches for a tournament like World Cup, there had to be some compromise in playing conditions when we played the IPL. We all understood that and wicket in the IPL final (between CSK and KKR) was very very good," he explained.

Kohli also agreed that dew factor will be prominent as the tournament progresses.

"Dew factor will be prominent as we head into this time of the year in Dubai. That is also going to help the pitches play much better.

"I believe Abu Dhabi and Dubai are going to be best pitches out of all the venues. Sharjah more or less will stay more or less true to its nature, which is slow and low and I don't myself too many high scoring matches," Kohli concluded.


