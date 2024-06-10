T20 World Cup 2024 IND vs PAK | We made some poor decisions, feels Kirsten

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 10, 2024 11:57 pm IST - New York

Ashwin Achal
Ashwin Achal
Losing the plot: Fakhar’s decision to step down the track, with Pakistan in the driver’s seat, proved counterproductive.

Losing the plot: Fakhar’s decision to step down the track, with Pakistan in the driver’s seat, proved counterproductive. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten stated that “not so great decision making” contributed to his side’s defeat to India in the Group-A T20 World Cup clash here on Sunday.

The batting unit came apart in the chase, after being well placed at 72 for two. With 48 runs needed from eight overs, Pakistan found a way to panic and lose.

“Maybe not so great decision making,” Kirsten said at the post-match press conference, when asked to explain the loss.

“Run a ball, eight wickets in hand — the decision making at that point… that’s international cricket for you. You make mistakes like that, you are going to pay. I thought we made some poor decisions at important phases of the game,” Kirsten said.

“We had that game for 35 of the 40 overs,” Kirsten, who took charge only a couple of weeks ago, added.

After two losses in as many matches, Pakistan is on the brink of elimination. Kirsten believes that the 2009 World Twenty20 champion can mount a comeback.

“We still have a chance. We are hopeful that things play into our hands. Obviously we have to play a lot better than we are now,” the former South Africa international said.

