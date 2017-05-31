Statistical survey of Champions Trophy

Statistical survey of the ICC Champions Trophy.
Results Summary for the playing teams
(No Result games have been excluded while calculating the winning % and counts ties as half a win.)
Team
Matches
Won
Lost
NR
Tied
Winning percentage
Australia
21
12
7
2
-
63.15
India
24
15
6
3
-
71.42
Sri Lanka
24
13
9
2
-
59.09
New Zealand
21
12
8
1
-
60.00
South Africa
21
11
9
-
1
54.76
England
21
11
10
-
-
52.38
Pakistan
18
7
11
-
-
38.88
Bangladesh
8
1
7
-
-
12.50
Biggest wins 10 wickets:
>> West Indies beat Bangladesh Jaipur 11.10.2006
>> 210 runs New Zealand beat USA The Oval 10.9.2004
>> 206 runs Sri Lanka beat Netherlands Colombo,RPS 16.9.2002
>> 176 runs South Africa beat Kenya Colombo,RPS 20.9.2002
>> 167 runs New Zealand beat Bangladesh Colombo,SSC 23.9.2002
>> 164 runs Australia beat New Zealand Colombo,SSC 15.9.2002
>> 152 runs England beat Zimbabwe Birmingham 10.9.2004
Consecutive wins
7 West Indies between September 17, 2002 and October 11,2006
6 India between September 30,2009 and June 23, 2013
5 Australia between October 21,2006 and Sept 26,2009
Consecutive losses
9 Zimbabwe between October 24,1998 and October 13, 2006
7 Bangladesh between October 5, 2000 and October 11, 2006
Highest Innings Totals 300 and above:
347 for 4 New Zealand versus USA The Oval 10.9.2004
331 for 7 India versus South Africa Cardiff 6.6.2013
323 for 8 England versus South Africa Centurion 27.9.2009
319 for 8 Sri Lanka versus South Africa Centurion 22.9.2009
316 for 5 South Africa versus Kenya Colombo,RPS 20.9.2002
315for 7 New Zealand versus Sri Lanka Johannesburg 27.9.2009
307 for 8 India versus Australia Dhaka 28.10.1998
305 South Africa versus India Cardiff 6.6.2013
302 for 8 Sri Lanka Bangladesh Mohali 7.10.2006
302 for 9 Pakistan versus India Centurion 26.9.2009
301 for 9 South Africa versus England Centurion 27.9.2009
Lowest Innings Totals
65 — USA versus Australia Southampton 13.9.2004
77 — Bangladesh versus New Zealand Colombo,SSC 23.9.2002
80 — West Indies versus Sri Lanka Mumbai, BS 14.10.2006
Highest match aggregate:
636—17: India 331 for 7, South Africa 305 Cardif 6.6.2013
624—17: England 323 for 8, South Africa 301 for 9 Centurion 27.9.2009
592—17: New Zealand 315 for 7, Sri Lanka 277 Johannesburg 27.9.2009
590—10 : England 293 for 7, Sri Lanka 297 for 3 The Oval 13.6.2013
570—18: India 307 for 8, Australia 263 Dhaka 28.10.1998
Batting Records:
Most Sixes: 17 in 13 matches — Sourav Ganguly (India)
15 in 17 matches — Chris Gayle (W.Indies)
12 in 17 matches — Shane Watson (Australia)
11 in 11 matches — Paul Collingwood (England)
10 in 13 matches — Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)
Most sixes in an innings: 7 Craig McMillan (64* off 27 balls) New Zealand vs. USA The Oval 10.9.2004
7 Shane Watson (136* off 132 balls) Australia vs Eng Centurion 2.10.2009
Leading run-getters:
791 (ave.52.73) in 17 games — Chris Gayle (West Indies)
742 (ave.41.22) in 22 games — Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)
683 (ave.37.94) in 22 games — Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)
665 (ave.73.88) in 13 games — Sourav Ganguly (India)
653 (ave.46.64) in 17 games — Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
Most centuries: 3 each by Sourav Ganguly (India), Chris Gayle (WI), Herschelle Gibbs (SA)
Highest Individual Innings:
145* Nathan Astle N.Zealand versus USA The Oval 10.9.2004
145 Andy Flower Zimbabwe India versus Colombo,RPS 14.9.2002
141* Sourav Ganguly India versus S.Africa Nairobi(Gym) 13.10.2000
141 Sachin Tendulkar India versus Australia Dhaka 28.10.1998
141 Graeme Smith S.Africa versus England Centurion 27.9.2009
136* Shane Watson Australia versus England Centurion 2.10.2009
134* Kumar Sangakkara S.Lanka versus England The Oval 13.6.2013
133* Chris Gayle W.Indies versus S.Africa Jaipur 2.11.2006.
Best Partnerships:
252* (2nd) Shane Watson & Ricky Ponting (Australia) vs England at Centurion on October 2, 2009
206 (4th) Shoaib Malik & Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)vs India at Centurion on September 26, 2009
192 (1st) Virender Sehwag & Sourav Ganguly (India) vs. England at Colombo, RPS on September 22,2002
192 (1st) Chris Gayle & Wavell Hinds (WI) vs. Bangladesh at Southampton on September 15, 2004.
Best Bowling in an innings:
6 for 14 Farveez Maharoof S.Lanka versus W.Indies Mumbai (BS) 14.10.2006
5 for 11 Shahid Afridi Pakistan versus Kenya Edgbaston 14.9.2004
5 for 21 Makhaya Ntini S.Africa versus Pakistan Mohali 27.10.2006
Hat-trick:
Jerome Taylor (W.Indies) against Australia Mumbai 18.10.2006
Leading wicket-takers:
28 (ave.17.25) in 15 matches — Kyle Mills (NZ)
24 (ave.20.16) in 17 matches — Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)
22 (ave.26.68) in 13 matches — Lasith Malinga (SL)
22 (ave.26.86) in 16 matches — Brett Lee (Australia)
21 (ave.19.61) in 12 matches — Glenn McGrath (Australia)
21 (ave.21.76) in 12 matches — James Anderson (England)
20 (ave.26.25) in 17 matches — Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
All-round performance (500 runs + 20 wickets)
653 runs (ave.46.64) in 17 games — Jacques Kallis (South Africa) + 20 wickets (ave.26.25)
Most dismissals:
33 (28 ct. + 5 st.) in 22 matches — Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
25 (23 ct. + 2 st.) in 13 matches — Adam Gilchrist (Aus.)
19 (17 ct. + 2 st.) in 17 matches — Mark Boucher (SA)
15 (11 ct. + 4 st.) in 11 matches — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)
15 (14 ct. + 1 st.) in 14 matches — Brendon McCullum (NZ)
