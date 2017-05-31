Statistical survey of Champions Trophy

Statistical survey of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Results Summary for the playing teams

(No Result games have been excluded while calculating the winning % and counts ties as half a win.)

Team Matches Won Lost NR Tied Winning percentage Australia 21 12 7 2 - 63.15 India 24 15 6 3 - 71.42 Sri Lanka 24 13 9 2 - 59.09 New Zealand 21 12 8 1 - 60.00 South Africa 21 11 9 - 1 54.76 England 21 11 10 - - 52.38 Pakistan 18 7 11 - - 38.88 Bangladesh 8 1 7 - - 12.50

Biggest wins 10 wickets:

>> West Indies beat Bangladesh Jaipur 11.10.2006

>> 210 runs New Zealand beat USA The Oval 10.9.2004

>> 206 runs Sri Lanka beat Netherlands Colombo,RPS 16.9.2002

>> 176 runs South Africa beat Kenya Colombo,RPS 20.9.2002

>> 167 runs New Zealand beat Bangladesh Colombo,SSC 23.9.2002

>> 164 runs Australia beat New Zealand Colombo,SSC 15.9.2002

>> 152 runs England beat Zimbabwe Birmingham 10.9.2004

Consecutive wins

7 West Indies between September 17, 2002 and October 11,2006

6 India between September 30,2009 and June 23, 2013

5 Australia between October 21,2006 and Sept 26,2009

Consecutive losses

9 Zimbabwe between October 24,1998 and October 13, 2006

7 Bangladesh between October 5, 2000 and October 11, 2006

Highest Innings Totals 300 and above:

347 for 4 New Zealand versus USA The Oval 10.9.2004

331 for 7 India versus South Africa Cardiff 6.6.2013

323 for 8 England versus South Africa Centurion 27.9.2009

319 for 8 Sri Lanka versus South Africa Centurion 22.9.2009

316 for 5 South Africa versus Kenya Colombo,RPS 20.9.2002

315for 7 New Zealand versus Sri Lanka Johannesburg 27.9.2009

307 for 8 India versus Australia Dhaka 28.10.1998

305 South Africa versus India Cardiff 6.6.2013

302 for 8 Sri Lanka Bangladesh Mohali 7.10.2006

302 for 9 Pakistan versus India Centurion 26.9.2009

301 for 9 South Africa versus England Centurion 27.9.2009

Lowest Innings Totals

65 — USA versus Australia Southampton 13.9.2004

77 — Bangladesh versus New Zealand Colombo,SSC 23.9.2002

80 — West Indies versus Sri Lanka Mumbai, BS 14.10.2006

Highest match aggregate:

636—17: India 331 for 7, South Africa 305 Cardif 6.6.2013

624—17: England 323 for 8, South Africa 301 for 9 Centurion 27.9.2009

592—17: New Zealand 315 for 7, Sri Lanka 277 Johannesburg 27.9.2009

590—10 : England 293 for 7, Sri Lanka 297 for 3 The Oval 13.6.2013

570—18: India 307 for 8, Australia 263 Dhaka 28.10.1998

Batting Records:

Most Sixes: 17 in 13 matches — Sourav Ganguly (India)

15 in 17 matches — Chris Gayle (W.Indies)

12 in 17 matches — Shane Watson (Australia)

11 in 11 matches — Paul Collingwood (England)

10 in 13 matches — Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

Most sixes in an innings: 7 Craig McMillan (64* off 27 balls) New Zealand vs. USA The Oval 10.9.2004

7 Shane Watson (136* off 132 balls) Australia vs Eng Centurion 2.10.2009

Leading run-getters:

791 (ave.52.73) in 17 games — Chris Gayle (West Indies)

742 (ave.41.22) in 22 games — Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

683 (ave.37.94) in 22 games — Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

665 (ave.73.88) in 13 games — Sourav Ganguly (India)

653 (ave.46.64) in 17 games — Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Most centuries: 3 each by Sourav Ganguly (India), Chris Gayle (WI), Herschelle Gibbs (SA)

Highest Individual Innings:

145* Nathan Astle N.Zealand versus USA The Oval 10.9.2004

145 Andy Flower Zimbabwe India versus Colombo,RPS 14.9.2002

141* Sourav Ganguly India versus S.Africa Nairobi(Gym) 13.10.2000

141 Sachin Tendulkar India versus Australia Dhaka 28.10.1998

141 Graeme Smith S.Africa versus England Centurion 27.9.2009

136* Shane Watson Australia versus England Centurion 2.10.2009

134* Kumar Sangakkara S.Lanka versus England The Oval 13.6.2013

133* Chris Gayle W.Indies versus S.Africa Jaipur 2.11.2006.

Best Partnerships:

252* (2nd) Shane Watson & Ricky Ponting (Australia) vs England at Centurion on October 2, 2009

206 (4th) Shoaib Malik & Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)vs India at Centurion on September 26, 2009

192 (1st) Virender Sehwag & Sourav Ganguly (India) vs. England at Colombo, RPS on September 22,2002

192 (1st) Chris Gayle & Wavell Hinds (WI) vs. Bangladesh at Southampton on September 15, 2004.

Best Bowling in an innings:

6 for 14 Farveez Maharoof S.Lanka versus W.Indies Mumbai (BS) 14.10.2006

5 for 11 Shahid Afridi Pakistan versus Kenya Edgbaston 14.9.2004

5 for 21 Makhaya Ntini S.Africa versus Pakistan Mohali 27.10.2006

Hat-trick:

Jerome Taylor (W.Indies) against Australia Mumbai 18.10.2006

Leading wicket-takers:

28 (ave.17.25) in 15 matches — Kyle Mills (NZ)

24 (ave.20.16) in 17 matches — Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)

22 (ave.26.68) in 13 matches — Lasith Malinga (SL)

22 (ave.26.86) in 16 matches — Brett Lee (Australia)

21 (ave.19.61) in 12 matches — Glenn McGrath (Australia)

21 (ave.21.76) in 12 matches — James Anderson (England)

20 (ave.26.25) in 17 matches — Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

All-round performance (500 runs + 20 wickets)

653 runs (ave.46.64) in 17 games — Jacques Kallis (South Africa) + 20 wickets (ave.26.25)

Most dismissals:

33 (28 ct. + 5 st.) in 22 matches — Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

25 (23 ct. + 2 st.) in 13 matches — Adam Gilchrist (Aus.)

19 (17 ct. + 2 st.) in 17 matches — Mark Boucher (SA)

15 (11 ct. + 4 st.) in 11 matches — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)

15 (14 ct. + 1 st.) in 14 matches — Brendon McCullum (NZ)