Cricket

Statistical survey of Champions Trophy

Indian team celebrates the victory over England in the ICC Champions Trophy on June 23, 2013.

Indian team celebrates the victory over England in the ICC Champions Trophy on June 23, 2013.  

more-in

The ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will start on June 1 with England and Bangladesh clash against each in the opener.

Statistical survey of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Results Summary for the playing teams

(No Result games have been excluded while calculating the winning % and counts ties as half a win.)

Team

Matches

Won

Lost

NR

Tied

Winning percentage

Australia

21

12

7

2

-

63.15

India

24

15

6

3

-

71.42

Sri Lanka

24

13

9

2

-

59.09

New Zealand

21

12

8

1

-

60.00

South Africa

21

11

9

-

1

54.76

England

21

11

10

-

-

52.38

Pakistan

18

7

11

-

-

38.88

Bangladesh

8

1

7

-

-

12.50

Biggest wins 10 wickets:

>> West Indies beat Bangladesh Jaipur 11.10.2006

>> 210 runs New Zealand beat USA The Oval 10.9.2004

>> 206 runs Sri Lanka beat Netherlands Colombo,RPS 16.9.2002

>> 176 runs South Africa beat Kenya Colombo,RPS 20.9.2002

>> 167 runs New Zealand beat Bangladesh Colombo,SSC 23.9.2002

>> 164 runs Australia beat New Zealand Colombo,SSC 15.9.2002

>> 152 runs England beat Zimbabwe Birmingham 10.9.2004

Consecutive wins

7 West Indies between September 17, 2002 and October 11,2006

6 India between September 30,2009 and June 23, 2013

5 Australia between October 21,2006 and Sept 26,2009

Consecutive losses

9 Zimbabwe between October 24,1998 and October 13, 2006

7 Bangladesh between October 5, 2000 and October 11, 2006

Highest Innings Totals 300 and above:

347 for 4 New Zealand versus USA The Oval 10.9.2004

331 for 7 India versus South Africa Cardiff 6.6.2013

323 for 8 England versus South Africa Centurion 27.9.2009

319 for 8 Sri Lanka versus South Africa Centurion 22.9.2009

316 for 5 South Africa versus Kenya Colombo,RPS 20.9.2002

315for 7 New Zealand versus Sri Lanka Johannesburg 27.9.2009

307 for 8 India versus Australia Dhaka 28.10.1998

305 South Africa versus India Cardiff 6.6.2013

302 for 8 Sri Lanka Bangladesh Mohali 7.10.2006

302 for 9 Pakistan versus India Centurion 26.9.2009

301 for 9 South Africa versus England Centurion 27.9.2009

Lowest Innings Totals

65 — USA versus Australia Southampton 13.9.2004

77 — Bangladesh versus New Zealand Colombo,SSC 23.9.2002

80 — West Indies versus Sri Lanka Mumbai, BS 14.10.2006

Highest match aggregate:

636—17: India 331 for 7, South Africa 305 Cardif 6.6.2013

624—17: England 323 for 8, South Africa 301 for 9 Centurion 27.9.2009

592—17: New Zealand 315 for 7, Sri Lanka 277 Johannesburg 27.9.2009

590—10 : England 293 for 7, Sri Lanka 297 for 3 The Oval 13.6.2013

570—18: India 307 for 8, Australia 263 Dhaka 28.10.1998

Batting Records:

Most Sixes: 17 in 13 matches — Sourav Ganguly (India)

15 in 17 matches — Chris Gayle (W.Indies)

12 in 17 matches — Shane Watson (Australia)

11 in 11 matches — Paul Collingwood (England)

10 in 13 matches — Shahid Afridi (Pakistan)

Most sixes in an innings: 7 Craig McMillan (64* off 27 balls) New Zealand vs. USA The Oval 10.9.2004

7 Shane Watson (136* off 132 balls) Australia vs Eng Centurion 2.10.2009

Leading run-getters:

791 (ave.52.73) in 17 games — Chris Gayle (West Indies)

742 (ave.41.22) in 22 games — Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka)

683 (ave.37.94) in 22 games — Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka)

665 (ave.73.88) in 13 games — Sourav Ganguly (India)

653 (ave.46.64) in 17 games — Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

Most centuries: 3 each by Sourav Ganguly (India), Chris Gayle (WI), Herschelle Gibbs (SA)

Highest Individual Innings:

145* Nathan Astle N.Zealand versus USA The Oval 10.9.2004

145 Andy Flower Zimbabwe India versus Colombo,RPS 14.9.2002

141* Sourav Ganguly India versus S.Africa Nairobi(Gym) 13.10.2000

141 Sachin Tendulkar India versus Australia Dhaka 28.10.1998

141 Graeme Smith S.Africa versus England Centurion 27.9.2009

136* Shane Watson Australia versus England Centurion 2.10.2009

134* Kumar Sangakkara S.Lanka versus England The Oval 13.6.2013

133* Chris Gayle W.Indies versus S.Africa Jaipur 2.11.2006.

Best Partnerships:

252* (2nd) Shane Watson & Ricky Ponting (Australia) vs England at Centurion on October 2, 2009

206 (4th) Shoaib Malik & Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan)vs India at Centurion on September 26, 2009

192 (1st) Virender Sehwag & Sourav Ganguly (India) vs. England at Colombo, RPS on September 22,2002

192 (1st) Chris Gayle & Wavell Hinds (WI) vs. Bangladesh at Southampton on September 15, 2004.

Best Bowling in an innings:

6 for 14 Farveez Maharoof S.Lanka versus W.Indies Mumbai (BS) 14.10.2006

5 for 11 Shahid Afridi Pakistan versus Kenya Edgbaston 14.9.2004

5 for 21 Makhaya Ntini S.Africa versus Pakistan Mohali 27.10.2006

Hat-trick:

Jerome Taylor (W.Indies) against Australia Mumbai 18.10.2006

Leading wicket-takers:

28 (ave.17.25) in 15 matches — Kyle Mills (NZ)

24 (ave.20.16) in 17 matches — Muttiah Muralitharan (SL)

22 (ave.26.68) in 13 matches — Lasith Malinga (SL)

22 (ave.26.86) in 16 matches — Brett Lee (Australia)

21 (ave.19.61) in 12 matches — Glenn McGrath (Australia)

21 (ave.21.76) in 12 matches — James Anderson (England)

20 (ave.26.25) in 17 matches — Jacques Kallis (South Africa)

All-round performance (500 runs + 20 wickets)

653 runs (ave.46.64) in 17 games — Jacques Kallis (South Africa) + 20 wickets (ave.26.25)

Most dismissals:

33 (28 ct. + 5 st.) in 22 matches — Kumar Sangakkara (SL)

25 (23 ct. + 2 st.) in 13 matches — Adam Gilchrist (Aus.)

19 (17 ct. + 2 st.) in 17 matches — Mark Boucher (SA)

15 (11 ct. + 4 st.) in 11 matches — Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)

15 (14 ct. + 1 st.) in 14 matches — Brendon McCullum (NZ)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Sport Cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:25:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/statistical-survey-of-champions-trophy/article18664828.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY