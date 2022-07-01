Cricket

Galle Test | Australia all out for 321 against Sri Lanka

Pat Cummins of Australia playing a shot during Day 3 of the First Test in the series between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle International Stadium on July 01, 2022 in Galle, Sri Lanka.

Pat Cummins of Australia playing a shot during Day 3 of the First Test in the series between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle International Stadium on July 01, 2022 in Galle, Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia were all out for 321 during the Day 3, claiming a handy 109-run lead, in the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday, July 1, 2022.

Cameron Green (77) and Usman Khawaja (71) struck crucial half-centuries for the tourists while Ramesh Mendis (4-112) was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Sri Lanka were 26 without loss in their second innings. Openers Dimuth Karunaratne with 17 and Pathum Nissanka with 8 runs were at the crease, when the latest updates came in.


