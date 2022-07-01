Galle Test | Australia all out for 321 against Sri Lanka
The host were 26 for no loss in their second innings.
Australia were all out for 321 during the Day 3, claiming a handy 109-run lead, in the opening test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Friday, July 1, 2022.
Cameron Green (77) and Usman Khawaja (71) struck crucial half-centuries for the tourists while Ramesh Mendis (4-112) was the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers.
Sri Lanka were 26 without loss in their second innings. Openers Dimuth Karunaratne with 17 and Pathum Nissanka with 8 runs were at the crease, when the latest updates came in.
