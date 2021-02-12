Sportstar Aces Awards 2021 to celebrate Giants of the Decade

The 2021 Sportstar Aces Awards: Giants of the Decade Special, powered by MRF, will celebrate the consistency of performance and the impact of sports stars in the decade between 2011 and 2020.

Awards will be given across 23 categories, and top sports personalities like former India captain M. S. Dhoni, 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist P. V. Sindhu, India football and cricket captains Sunil Chhetri and Virat Kohli are part of the nominees for the 11 categories of the Popular Choice Awards, which are open for voting now. Sports fans can cast their votes for their favourite sport stars by visiting sportstar.thehindu.com/aces-awards/popular-awards. The results of the popular votes will be shared with the jury, who will decide on the final winner. The 12 Jury Awards will be decided solely by a six-member panel comprising Sunil Gavaskar, M. M. Somaya, Viswanathan Anand, Anjali Bhagwat, Aparna Popat and Bhaichung Bhutia.

Relaunched in 2019, the second edition of the Aces awards last year saw Kapil Dev honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while P. V. Sindhu was named Sportstar of the Year. Rohit Sharma was chosen Sportsman of the Year (Cricket) for a hugely successful 2019 as he finished as the top run-scorer at the World Cup. Smriti Mandhana emerged the Sportswoman of the Year (Cricket). The Indian cricket Test team was declared Team of the Year, while badminton ace P. Gopichand and chess guru R. B. Ramesh shared the Coach of the Year accolade.

Sportstar Aces 2021 is powered by MRF, and partnered by Odisha (Sports Destination Partner), Union Bank of India (Banking Partner), Baashyaam Constructions (Realty Partner) and SSVM Institutions (School Partner).