Spin duo Mulani and Kotian bowl Mumbai to an emphatic win over Hyderabad

December 22, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - MUMBAI:

Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, who had a match haul of 11 wickets, and off-spinner Tanush Kotian with an impressive spell of five for 82 in the second innings fashioned Mumbai’s thumping, innings and 217-run win over Hyderabad in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match at the Sharad Pawar Academy (Bandra) here on Thursday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 173 for six, Hyderabad folded up for 214 in the 16th over of the day with Mulani returning figures of seven for 94.

With the exception of Rohit Rayudu (77, 151b, 9x4), none of the other Hyderabad batters showed the desired technique or inclination to stay put at the crease. It was a dismal performance on a pitch that was never unplayable.

Forced to follow-on, the visitors put up another disappointing performance despite a decent start by seasoned openers captain Tanmay Agarwal (39, 44b, 5x4, 1x6) and P. Akshath Reddy (23, 48b, 3x4).

The two put on 66 before the former was visibly disappointed at being given out lbw to Kotian. That big blow eventually saw the others, except a gritty Buddhi Rahul (65, 97b, 10x4, 1x6), follow the captain with regularity.

Akshath was bowled trying to cut Kotian and Mickil Jaiswal (0) was trapped leg-before by Mulani at the stroke of lunch as Hyderabad struggled to 69 for three. In the second session, there was no recovery as Mulani and Kotian bowled in tandem to strike at regular intervals.

Clearly exploiting the rough created by the bowlers’ footmarks, Mulani, who opened the bowling in the second innings, continued his wicket-taking spree to claim four wickets. The spinning duo ensured a humiliation for Hyderabad.

That Mumbai wrapped up the contest, its second outright win in two matches to start this season, in three days was a tribute to its all-round superiority.

The scores: Mumbai — 1st innings: 651 for 6 decl. in 127.2 overs.

Hyderabad — 1st innings: Tanmay Agarwal c Yashasvi b Mulani 40, Akshath Reddy lbw b Mulani 12, K. Rohit Rayudu lbw b Kotian 77, Mickil Jaiswal b Mulani 6, Ravi Teja c & b Mulani 6, Buddhi Rahul b Deshpande 18, Prateek Reddy c Suryakumar b Mulani 7, Tanay Thyagarajan lbw b Kotian 14, M. Shashank b Mulani 0, C.T.L. Rahshaan Readdi (not out) 6, Karthikeya Kak c Rahane b Mulani 13; Extras (nb-3, b-12): 15; Total (in 65.1 overs): 214.

Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-73, 3-82, 4- 90, 5-139, 6-154, 7-194, 8-195, 9-195.

Mumbai bowling: Deshpande 9-2-28-1, Avasthi 6-2-16-0, Mulani 26.1-3-94-7, Kotian 20-2-60-2, Raut 4-1-4-0.

Hyderabad — 2nd innings: Tanmay Agarwal lbw b Kotian 39, Akshath Reddy b Kotian 23, Rohit Rayudu lbw b Kotian 8, Mickil Jaiswal lbw b Mulani 0, Buddhi Rahul c Tamore b Kotian 65, T. Ravi Teja b Mulani 10, Prateek Reddy b Mulani 0, Tanay Thyagarajan (not out) 39, M. Shashank c Sarfaraz b Mulani 13, C.T.L. Rakshan Readdi b Avashthi 8, Karthikeya Kak c Avasthi b Kotian 0; Extras: (b-13, nb-2) 15; Total (in 67.2 overs): 220.

Fall of wickets: 1-66, 2-67, 3-69, 4-101, 5-144, 6-144, 7-158, 8-193, 9-212.

Mumbai bowling: Mulani 27-3-82-4, Deshpande 6-0-16-0, Kotian 22.2-4-82-5, Avasthi 8-1-25-1, Raut 4-2-2-0.

Mumbai won by an innings & 217 runs.