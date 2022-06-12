South Africa opts to bowl against India in 2nd T20I

South Africa made two changes to their side while Indian team remain unchanged.

South Africa made two changes to their side while Indian team remain unchanged.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Sunday.

The Proteas made two changes to their XI after their wicketkeeper-batter and opener Quinton de Kock pulled out with a hand injury, bringing in Heinrich Klaasen who will do the duty behind the stumps.

South Africa also included Reeza Hendricks in place of Tristan Stubbs.

Trailing 0-1, the Rishabh Pant-led India remained unchanged.

Teams:

India: Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi.