Shreyas Iyer - the team man

With experience, Shreyas Iyer is maturing into a responsible middle-order batsman and his knocks of 70 and 53 against the West Indies in the ongoing ODI series bear witness to that.

On the eve of the third and final ODI between the two countries at the Barabati Stadium here, the 25-year-old Mumbai batsman said he was enjoying his new role.

Realisation

“I think that (restraint) comes with maturity and responsibility. I was a flamboyant player when I started playing First Class cricket. I used to just back my instincts and go with the flow.

“Lately, I have realised that when you play at the highest level, you have to play according to what the team demands. And that's what I did the other day.

“The team didn't expect me to play big shots at that time; we needed a big partnership. I'm really happy about what I did in the first match,” he said.

Shreyas is ready to bat at any position. “I batted at No. 5 in the previous ODI. I'm flexible that way. It's just that you got to play according to the situation and what the team demands. I know that I can play in both flows.”

Asked whether he had picked up any good habits from Ricky Ponting, the Delhi Capitals captain said even though the Indian Premier League was a different format he had noticed a few positives in the former Australia skipper’s approach.

Points from Ponting

“Ponting is a very positive guy. He backs every player and that's the best quality about him. He treats everybody equally, so he's got an amazing nature as coach and his man management skill is outstanding.”

Shreyas added India captain Virat Kohli’s form in the series was not a concern at all.