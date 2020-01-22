Shaw, Samson lead India-A to victory

Prithvi Shaw flourished yet again as India-A notched up a convincing five-wicket victory over New Zealand-A in the first unofficial ODI here on Wednesday.
Shaw smashed 48 off 35 balls to lay the foundation for the visiting team’s chase. Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson blazed away to a 21-ball 39, while Suryakumar Yadav hammered 35 off a mere 19 deliveries.
Chasing 231 after opting to field, India completed the task with more than 20 overs to spare.
With the ball, Mohammed Siraj was the most successful bowler for India-A, picking up 3/33 in 6.3 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel.
The scores:
New Zealand-A 230 in 48.3 overs (Rachin Ravindra 49, Tom Bruce 47; Mohammad Siraj 3/33) lost to India-A 231/5 in 29.3 overs (Prithvi Shaw 48).
