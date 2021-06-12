Shakib throws an on-field tantrum

Star Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan had a shocking on-field meltdown during a domestic T20 match here on Friday, kicking stumps and arguing with umpires in a display of appalling behaviour for which he later apologised calling it “human error”.

Shakib’s anger got the better of him during his team Mohammedan Sporting’s game against Abahani Limited. The Dhaka Premier League encounter was eventually won by Sporting via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Shakib’s apology notwithstanding, kicking the stumps is as good as a Level 3 offence and could lead to a one-match suspension for the former Bangladesh skipper.

“I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens unfortunately,” Shakib tendered an official apology on his Facebook page.

“I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won’t be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all,” he further wrote.

Shakib’s tantrum was triggered by a Mushfiqur Rahim leg before appeal being turned down. Later, he ran from his mid-off position to uproot all the stumps at the non-striker’s end when the two match officials called for a rain break with one ball left in the sixth over of the Abahani innings.

The footage of the incident since then has gone viral and it is believed that he was angry because one more delivery would have ensured that the minimum six overs were completed for the match to yield a result.

He was also caught on camera getting into an ugly altercation with former Bangladesh international and current BCB director Khaled Mahmood Sujon.