Cricket

Shabir Hussein is new BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit chief

The logo of BCCI at its headquarters in Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Gujarat DGP Shabir Hussein Shekhadam Khandwawala has taken over from Ajit Singh as the head of the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Ajit Singh, a former DGP of Rajasthan, had joined in April 2018 and his term ended on March 31. He confirmed that he will be around for sometime to help his successor settle into the role.

Shabir, a 1973 batch IPS officer, has been appointed ahead of the IPL beginning April 9.

“It is a matter of a great honour that I am part of the BCCI which is the best run cricketing body in the world. Besides my expertise on security matters, what should help me in this role is my love for the game,” said the 70-year-old Shabir.

“I also want to congratulate my predecessor for doing a fine a job and keeping Indian cricket’s image clean,” he added.

Comments
Related Articles

Maharashtra government paves way for IPL, allows teams to practice post 8 p.m. at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2021 | Rajasthan Royals organise stadium live show to launch new jersey

Fakhar Zaman run-out: MCC says it's up to umpires to decide if de Kock was at fault

Team preview | Battle-tested SRH has most bases covered in quest for second title

Australia women break ODI record

IPL 2021 | RCB’s Devdutt Padikkal tests COVID-19 positive, in quarantine

Women’s National One-Day tournament | Railways proves unstoppable

Fakhar Zaman’s stunning 193 in vain as South Africa clinch thriller in second ODI

IPL 2021: Azharuddin offers to host IPL games in Hyderabad

South Africa fined for minimum over-rate in first ODI against Pakistan

I am not a power-hitter but I try to learn from likes of Virat and Rohit: Pujara on T20

The Hindu Explains | What changes has the ICC made to the way LBW decisions are judged?

IPL 2021 | Developing a core of Indian players big positive: Simon Katich

IPL 2021 | Are Royal Challengers equipped to break a 13-season curse?

IPL 2021 | Nitish Rana joins KKR practice after returning negative COVID-19 test

Indian Premier League 2021 | Delhi Capitals player Axar Patel tests positive for COVID-19

IPL 2021: BCCI confident of retaining IPL matches in Mumbai despite surge in coronavirus cases

West Indies, Sri Lanka draw 2nd Test to share series

Coronavirus | Eight groundsmen at Wankhede Stadium test positive

Team preview | Knight Riders bolster armoury, mount campaign for third title

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2021 10:56:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/shabir-hussein-is-new-bcci-anti-corruption-unit-chief/article34247965.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY