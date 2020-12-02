Cricket

SCG set to have capacity crowd for final T20

The third T20 International between India and Australia is set to be played in front of a capacity crowd with the New South Wales (NSW) Government lifting restrictions on stadiums from December 7.

In a world scarred by the COVID-19 pandemic, the ODI series between Australia and India saw the return of spectators with restrictions.

However, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced that stadiums can move to 100 per cent capacity from December 7.

“From Monday, life will be very different in NSW,” Berejiklian was quoted as saying by The Australian.

This development means the third and final T20, slated to be played on Tuesday at the Sydney Cricket Ground, which was limited to 50 per cent of total capacity earlier, can now have a full house.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2020 10:02:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/scg-set-to-have-capacity-crowd-for-final-t20/article33234107.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY