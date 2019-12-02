Cricket

Saurashtra-TN match drawn

more-in

An unbeaten 206-run partnership for the third wicket between Jay Gohil (176 n.o.) and Hetvik Kotak (70 n.o.) helped Saurashtra avoid a defeat against Tamil Nadu in the Cooch Behar Trophy Elite C match here on Monday.

The scores:

Saurashtra 172 & 315/2 in 102 overs (Siddhant Rana 51, Jay Gohil 176 n.o., Hetvik Kotak 70 n.o.) drew with Tamil Nadu 518/5 decl. Points: TN 3; Saurashtra 1.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
sports event
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 2, 2019 8:28:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/saurashtra-tn-match-drawn/article30140105.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY