Saurashtra-TN match drawn

An unbeaten 206-run partnership for the third wicket between Jay Gohil (176 n.o.) and Hetvik Kotak (70 n.o.) helped Saurashtra avoid a defeat against Tamil Nadu in the Cooch Behar Trophy Elite C match here on Monday.

The scores:

Saurashtra 172 & 315/2 in 102 overs (Siddhant Rana 51, Jay Gohil 176 n.o., Hetvik Kotak 70 n.o.) drew with Tamil Nadu 518/5 decl. Points: TN 3; Saurashtra 1.