Rohit’s elevation a significant development

He has the ability to get the best out of the younger bunch

It was a big day for Rohit Sharma. Wednesday saw the Mumbaikar named the captain of the ODI side and elevated as vice-captain of the Test team.

Considering Rohit already captains the country in Twenty20 cricket, he effectively becomes India’s captain in white ball cricket.

It’s a significant development that signals a shifting of the balance of power in Indian cricket.

Virat Kohli opted out of Twenty20 captaincy after the World Cup in UAE, but he was still the skipper of the ODI side.

The selectors, now, have effectively removed Kohli as the ODI skipper.

Perhaps, the selectors felt the burden of captaincy in the different formats was taking its toll on Kohli’s batting. The feisty right-hander is no longer as prolific as he once was and this is worrying for the Indian camp.

Kohli has a direct in-your-face attitude and does play his cricket with a lot of passion. But then his approach could make some of his team-mates uncomfortable.

Rohit, in contrast, has a relaxed approach to captaincy. The manner he led India in the recent Twenty20 series against New Zealand was laudable.

He does not get ruffled, has his finger on the pulse of the game, and has this ability to get the best out of the younger bunch.

Rohit is also a bowler-friendly captain who comprehends the needs of this tribe. He gets the job done without putting the bowlers under undue pressure, shows confidence in them, the hallmark of a good captain.

Rohit’s field placements are imaginative too. There is this quiet efficiency driving his cricket.

His partnership with coach Rahul Dravid will be watched with interest.