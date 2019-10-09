Rohit cut out to open, says Shastri

Ravi Shastri enjoyed the panoramic view through the hotel window as the sun bounced off the Bay of Bengal as he pondered the questions put to him.

The India coach’s answers — in an exclusive conversation with The Hindu — were sharp, precise and honest.

The big positive for you from the Test here?

A fast bowler taking five wickets in the fourth innings in India.

Your impressions on Shami.

To bounce back from personal issues and bowl the way he did was remarkable. He is relentless, very skilful and at you all the time. I would have hated to face him.

How concerned are you about Bumrah’s stress fracture in the back?

Very concerned. Because he is precious, special, different, and a match-winner. They are taking opinions on whether he needs surgery. We have to be careful about his workload because he plays all three formats.

Hardik Pandya too underwent a surgery for a back injury recently.

His surgery was successful. We will know in two weeks’ time. Ideally we want him in every format.

Rohit Sharma was great in his first Test as opener.

I would hate to see a player of his quality sitting in the reserves.

In the West Indies I was very clear that he should open and had a chat with Kohli about it. This was his opportunity.

Opening is about the mindset. You got to respect the new ball. A lot of guys in India should have opened in the last 20 years for the sake of team balance, but they didn’t have the stomach for it.

Similarities between Rohit and Sehwag?

Both destroyers, both with the ability to score very big given their tempo.

How impressed were you with R. Ashwin’s bowling in his comeback Test?

He’s world class. A top-class off-spinner. But the demands of the game are such that you cannot afford to rest on your laurels.

Ravindra Jadeja has been making strides, with the bat and the ball.

Excellent team-man. Has realised his potential, which is never easy. He has arrived after that astonishing innings in the World Cup semifinal. With the ball, he’s accurate. If it starts spinning, he is lethal.

India now has a varied attack that can sting.

We have the variety to take 20 wickets. Runs are important. But 20 wickets are most important.

Does the team have an open mind about M.S. Dhoni returning to the shorter formats?

He will go down as one of our greatest players, very, very high up the list.

Whether he wants to come back, that’s for him to decide. I have not met him after the World Cup. He has to first start playing and let’s see how things go.

Winning the Test series in New Zealand, never easy, will be India’s next major challenge.

As the No. 1 side we like to go and play against tough teams in their backyard. We are confident against New Zealand. Didn’t we beat Australia down under after 71 years?

India has to find a stable No. 4 in the shorter formats with the World Twenty20 next year?

It is very easy for us to drop Kohli to No. 4. Then you will have the best No. 4 in the world. But it takes time.

Shreyas Iyer has been excellent in recent months. He can be a really good No. 4.

What convinced the team-management to pick Wriddhiman Saha in the Test eleven?

Saha is the best ’keeper in the world, and at home, where the bounce can be variable, his ‘keeping is invaluable. Pant is still young and has the time to improve his ’keeping.