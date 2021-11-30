Ray Illingworth reveals cancer diagnosis

Former England captain Ray Illingworth revealed he is receiving treatment for cancer. The 89-year-old, who led England to an Ashes triumph in Australia in 1970-71, is undergoing radiotherapy for oesophageal cancer. Illingworth said he was hoping for a bit of luck.
