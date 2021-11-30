Cricket

Ray Illingworth reveals cancer diagnosis

Former England captain Ray Illingworth revealed he is receiving treatment for cancer. The 89-year-old, who led England to an Ashes triumph in Australia in 1970-71, is undergoing radiotherapy for oesophageal cancer. Illingworth said he was hoping for a bit of luck.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 30, 2021 11:00:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ray-illingworth-reveals-cancer-diagnosis/article37778173.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY