GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranji Trophy | Vintage Anustup steers Bengal out of trouble and into position of strength

Cricket | Skipper Tiwary plays the perfect foil as the duo’s unbroken stand of 185 gives it the perfect platform to post a huge total against Assam

January 26, 2024 06:25 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Sports Bureau
Anustup Majumdar chose the offside to gather most of his runs through cuts and drives against Assam in their Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati on Friday, 26th January 2024.

Anustup Majumdar chose the offside to gather most of his runs through cuts and drives against Assam in their Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati on Friday, 26th January 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Anustup Majumdar continued with his fine form, scoring his 15th First-Class hundred as he steered Bengal out of trouble and on to a solid platform on day one of its Ranji Trophy Group-B match against Assam at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, here on Friday.

Put in to bat, Bengal rode on Anustup’s century and captain Manoj Tiwary’s half-century to be placed comfortably at 242 for four in its first innings at close of the day’s play.

Medium pacer Mukhtar Hussain justified captain Riyan Parag’s decision to field first as he kept it tight to trap the Bengal openers in front.

Parag then accounted for Mohammad Kaif, who was promoted up the order, to compound Bengal’s problems.

Sudip Gharami and Anustup tried to consolidate before the former was claimed by pacer Dharani Rabha.

Then the seasoned duo of Anustup and Tiwary batted sensibly for a much-needed 185-run stand. The unbroken fifth-wicket partnership put Bengal in a position from where it can go on to post a formidable total.

Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar, right, celebrates his century with skipper Manoj Tiwary against Assam in their Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati on Friday, 26th January 2024.

Bengal’s Anustup Majumdar, right, celebrates his century with skipper Manoj Tiwary against Assam in their Ranji Trophy match in Guwahati on Friday, 26th January 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Anustup (120 batting, 197b, 16x4) chose the offside to gather most of his runs through cuts and drives.

Tiwary (68 batting, 182b, 7x4), who played a much slower innings, showed his love for drives. He completed 10,000 runs in First-Class cricket during his knock and became the fourth batter from Bengal to achieve the milestone.

Several home bowlers lacked discipline as Assam gave away 13 no-balls.

The scores: Bengal — 1st innings: Sourav Paul lbw b Mukhtar 12, Shreyansh Ghosh lbw b Mukhtar 13, Mohammad Kaif b Parag 2, Sudip Gharami lbw b Rabha 10, Anustup Majumdar (batting) 120, Manoj Tiwary (batting) 68; Extras (lb-4, nb-13): 17, Total (for four wickets in 78 overs): 242.

Fall of wickets: 1-25, 2-28, 3-28, 4-57.

Assam bowling: Mukhtar 20-6-36-2, Mrinmoy 11-0-59-0, Parag 6-1-17-1, Rabha 8-0-34-1, Sengupta 11-3-40-0, Rahul 22-2-52-0.

Related Topics

cricket / domestic / national tournament / national championship / West Bengal / Assam / Guwahati / sport / sports event

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.