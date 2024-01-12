Ranji Trophy | Kerala openers Kunnummal and Krishna Prasad frustrate Assam

January 12, 2024 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - Guwahati

Kerala made most of the ideal batting conditions when the sun shone brightly on the truncated first day to frustrate host Assam in the Ranji Trophy cricket match at the ACA Stadium here on Friday.

Skipper Rohan Kunnummal (83) and Krishna Prasad (52 batting) rode their luck to add the first century partnership (133) for Kerala in nine matches as the visitors ended the day at 141 for one. Only 37 overs were bowled on the opening day as the sun played hide and seek and delayed the start by more than three hours.

When the match started at 12.30 p.m. under in bright sunshine, the conditions were far from intimidating for Kunnummal and Krishna Prasad. The Assam opening bowlers Mukhtar Hussain and Sunil Lachit wasted the new ball by spraying it around, giving ample scoring opportunities.

A crisp on-drive by Kunnummal off Hussain and a swivelled pull over fine leg by Krishna Prasad, who had bagged a pair on his debut, off Lachit calmed the early nerves.

The duo raised 50 without any fuss. Riyan rang in bowling changes and even gave himself an exploratory over.

But it was the introduction of Akash Sengupta that nearly gave Assam the breakthrough. Kunnummal, on 25, pushed hard at an away swinger from the bustling bowler, but the edge was dropped by Saahil Jain in the second slip. Hussain bowled a probing spell just before lunch which drew tentative response from both batters. However, Kunnummal overcame that edgy phase to gallop to 83. He looked good for a big score but was beaten in flight as he charged out to left-arm spinner Siddharth Sarmah and was stumped.

Akash had another catch spilled off his bowling as Sarmah in the covers let off Krishna Prasad when the batter was on 45. Krishna Prasad completed his maiden 50 just before the play was called off due to bad light.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: Rohan S. Kunnummal st Ghadigaonkar b Sarmah 83, Krishna Prasad (batting) 52, Rohan Prem (batting) 4; Extras (b-1, nb-1): 2; Total (for one wkt. in 37 overs): 141.

Fall of wickets: 1-133.

Assam bowling: Hussain 14-3-42-0, Lachit 4-0-15-0, Rahul 2-0-15-0, Akash 6-1-36-0, Riyan 1-0-5-0, Sarmah 8-1-24-1, Gokul 2-0-3-0.