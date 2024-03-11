Ranji Trophy Final | Mumbai shoots out Vidarbha for 105, takes firm grip on contest

March 11, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Mumbai

It may be perceived as a dull day of a high-intensity game with only 215 runs scored in 75.3 overs for the loss of nine wickets. But, the manner in which only one side dominated throughout the day meant Mumbai had laid one hand on its 42nd Ranji Trophy title.

Riding on an all-round performance — dominated by the spin twins Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian along with swansong man Dhawal Kulkarni — Mumbai bundled Vidarbha out for a paltry 105 in its first essay.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane then combined with promising batter Musheer Khan in an unbroken partnership of 107 runs for the third wicket to help Mumbai take a firm grip on the match.

At the end of the second day’s proceedings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai had an enviable advantage of 260 runs, with eight wickets remaining. The manner in which Rahane, going through the leanest patch of his career right through the season, and Musheer laid the anchor, it virtually forced the Vidarbha bowlers to shut shop and wait for a mistake.

Vidarbha was depleted with its primary spinner Aditya Sarvate suffering back spasms. Even though he bowled a spell in the last session, Sarvate was far from being at his best.

Musheer use of the crease against pacers and spinners alike was a highlight. Rahane grew in confidence as the afternoon progressed, earning a standing ovation from former India captain Sunil Gavaskar who watched the latter half of the day’s play from the president’s gallery.

In the morning, Mumbai had to keep up the pressure after the pacers had Vidarbha in a spot of bother at 31 for three. It took Kulkarni only 28 balls to earn the prize scalp of southpaw Atharva Taide, who poked at one that moved away from him.

Overnight batter Aditya Thakare hung around along with in-form Yash Thakur for the next hour, with Thakare being fortunate to have been dropped at silly-point by Bhupen Lalwani.

However, Mulani struck off successive balls to get rid of Thakare (lbw off a straighter one) and captain Akshay Wadkar (edging to the keeper). That triggered a collapse as Vidarbha lost its last six wickets for just 26 runs.

The scores:

Mumbai — 1st innings: 224 in 64.3 overs.

Vidarbha — 1st innings: Atharva Taide c Tamore b Kulkarni 23, Dhruv Shorey lbw b Shardul 0, Aman Mokhade c Tamore b Kulkarni 8, Karun Nair c Tamore b Kulkarni 0, Aditya Thakare lbw b Mulani 19, Yash Rathod b Kotian 27, Akshay Wadkar c Tamore b Mulani 5, Harsh Dubey c Lalwani b Mulani 1, Yash Thakur c Deshpande b Kotian 16, Umesh Yadav c Deshpande b Kotian 2, Aditya Sarvate (not out) 0; Extras (nb-4); 4; Total (in 45.3 overs): 105.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-20, 3-24, 4-39, 5-79, 6-85, 7-87, 8-97, 9-104.

Mumbai bowling: Shardul 9-0-22-1, Kulkarni 11-5-15-3, Deshpande 9-0-29-0, Mulani 12-0-32-3, Kotian 4.3-1-7-3.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Prithvi Shaw b Yash Thakur 11, Bhupen Lalwani c sub (Kale) b Dubey 18, Musheer Khan (batting) 51, Ajinkya Rahane (batting) 58; Extras (lb-3): 3; Total (for two wkts. in 50 overs): 141.

Fall of wickets: 1-26, 2-34.

Vidarbha bowling: Yash Thakur 10-2-25-1, Dubey 17-2-46-1, Umesh 9-1-17-0, Thakare 6-2-11-0, Sarvate 7-0-35-0, Karun 1-0-4-0.