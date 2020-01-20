Ranji: TN takes a vice-like grip

Winning cricket is often about getting those simple aspects right. Such as bowling with control, creating the pressure and then batting with the right blend of caution and enterprise.

Tamil Nadu ticked all the boxes on the day one of its Ranji Elite clash against Railways here on Sunday. In fact, the host took a vice-like grip on the match, first bundling out Railways for 76 and then ending the day at 236 for four.

Young left-arm spinner M. Siddharth — he bowled with the new ball and grabbed four of the first five wickets — and senior off-spinner R. Ashwin — he too scalped four — derailed the Railways after it won the toss on a surface that offered appreciable turn.

All-out attack

Then, Tamil Nadu cricket’s long distance man Abhinav Mukund produced a short burst to get to his hundred, launching a blistering attack on the Railways attack, racing to his century between lunch and tea.

To make the occasion more special, this was Abhinav’s 100th Ranji match for Tamil Nadu. What a way to celebrate the feat! He consumed just 115 deliveries striking 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Not someone with a high back-lift, Abhinav flicked, cut and swept to pulverise the Railways bowling. He punches the ball rather than wade into it. All his three sixes were in the ‘V’ with the southpaw using his feet.

Abhinav put on 156 in 213 balls with the compact L. Suryapprakash (50, 100b, 7x4). Later in the innings, Dinesh Karthik collected runs briskly with an unbeaten 57 off 55 balls (5x4, 2x6).

Accurate and effective

In the morning, the lanky Siddharth impressed with his accuracy. Given his height, he achieved natural bounce, and spun the ball away from the right-hander, sent down the odd arm ball. The lad has a fine temperament.

From the other end, the experienced Ashwin bowled capably, keeping it tight, using the crease, and bringing in subtle variations in trajectory.

It was Tamil Nadu’s day at Chepauk.

The scores:

Railways — 1st innings: Mrunal Devdhar c Ashwin b Siddharth 5, Ashish Sherawat c Abhinav b Siddharth 15, Vikrant Singh c Karthik b Natarajan 1, Arindam Ghosh c Aprajith b Siddharth 1, Sourav Singh c Suryapprakash b Ashwin 22, Dinesh More c Aparajith b Siddharth 6, Manish Rao lbw b R. Ashwin 2, Harsh Tyagi c Aparajith b Ashwin 5, Avinath Yadav b Ashwin 1, Shivender Singh (not out) 10, Himanshu Sangwan run out 1; Extras (b-4, lb-2, nb-1): 7; Total (in 39.1 overs): 76.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-16, 3-20, 4-33, 5-43, 6-48, 7-54, 8-56, 9-75.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Natarajan 6-3-7-1, Siddharth 17.1-5-32-4, Ashwin 14-3-26-4, Sai Kishore 2-1-5-0.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Abhinav Mukund c Devdhar b Shivender 100, L. Suryapprakash c & b Tyagi 50, M. Kaushik Gandhi c Devdhar b Avinash 8, K. Dinesh Karthik (batting) 57, B. Aparajith lbw b Tyagi 13, B. Indrajith (batting) 2; Extras (b-6) 6; Total (for four wkts. in 53 overs): 236.

Fall of wickets: 1-156, 2-156, 3-198, 4-229.

Railways bowling: Himanshu Sangwan 3-0-19-0, Avinash Yadav 15-1-71-1, Shivendra Singh 17-1-74-1, Harsh Tyagi 17-3-65-2, Vikrant Singh 1-0-1-0.