Rahkeem Cornwall spins out Afghanistan

West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall (seven for 75) spun a web around the Afghanistan batsmen as the latter was bowled out for 187 in its first innings on the opening day of the one-off Test at the Ekana International Stadium on Wednesday. In reply, the Caribbeans were 68 for two at close.

The ‘Man Mountain’ of West Indies cricket — he weighs around 140 kilograms and is considered the heaviest Test cricketer ever — justified captain Jason Holder’s decision to bowl first. After Javed Ahmadi (39) and Ihshanullah (24) had taken the team to 84 for one, Cornwall and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican triggered a slide.

The Afghanistan batsmen looked clueless against Cornwall and the bowler made the most of it with a fine spell of 25.3-5-75-7.

In reply, West Indies was in a spot of bother, losing Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope in quick succession. But Shamarh Brooks (19) and John Campbell (30) handled the Afghanistan spinners with ease.