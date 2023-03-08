HamberMenu
Rahane visits Super Kings Academy in Trichy

March 08, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST

S. Dipak Ragav
Ajinkya Rahane addressed the students present at the Kamala Niketan Montessori School. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Chennai Super Kings cricketer Ajinkya Rahane visited the Super Kings Academy at Kamala Niketan Montessori School in Trichy on Wednesday. Rahane addressed the students present there. In an event at the school, he spoke about the importance of developing cricket in different parts of the country and more.

The academy will begin coaching classes from April 2023 and students can attend counselling sessions with Super Kings Academy management at Kamala Niketan Montessori School on March 11 and 12. For queries, contact 73053 22282 or visit www.superkingsacademy.com.

