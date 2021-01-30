Pujara rises to 6th place in Test rankings, Kohli steady at 4th

Virat Kohli remained the highest-placed Indian batsman at fourth position even as Cheteshwar Pujara rose a rung to sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings issued on Saturday.
Apart from Kohli (862) and Pujara (760), Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (748) is the other Indian batsman in the top-10, hanging on to the eighth spot.
Pujara moved up one place to sixth, while wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and star opener Rohit Sharma remained static on the 13th and 18th spots respectively.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (919) continued to lead the batting charts, with the Australian duo of Steve Smith (891) and Marnus Labuschagne (878) rounding up the top three while England skipper Joe Root (823) retained the fifth spot.
Among the bowlers, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (760) and pace ace Jasprit Bumrah (757) retained their eighth and ninth spots respectively.
Pat Cummins (908) continues to lead the chart followed by England pacer Stuart Broad (839) and New Zealand's Neil Wagner (835).
Ravindra Jadeja (419) and Ashwin (281) also retained the third and sixth place, respectively, in the all-rounders' list led by England's Ben Stokes (427).
