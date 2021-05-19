Priya Punia loses her mother to COVID-19

Priya Punia, who is part of India’s UK-bound women’s cricket squad, has lost her mother to COVID-19. The 24-year-old posted on the social media after her mother succumbed to the virus.

“Today I realised why you always told me to be strong. You knew that one day I would need the strength to bear the loss of yours. I miss you mom! No matter the distance I know you are always there with me. My guiding star, my mom. Love you always,” Priya wrote on Instagram.

“Please follow the rules and take precautions. This virus is very dangerous,” she added.

Another India player Veda Krishnamurthy, who has not been picked for the UK tour, lost her mother and sister to COVID-19.

The Indian squad will assemble in Mumbai on May 19 and undergo a hard quarantine before its departure with the men's team in the first week of June.

The team plays a Test, its first in seven years, in the UK besides three ODIs and as many T20Is.