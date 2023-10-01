October 01, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The team with a bowling attack which performs consistently will win the World Cup, according to leg-spinning all-rounder Shadab Khan of Pakistan.

In a media interaction at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, the 24-year-old Shadab said: “We have a very good bowling attack and need to perform as a unit. We are confident of doing well in this World Cup,” he said.

“The preparations have been really good and so has been the hospitality here. The welcome was great and the playing conditions are so similar to Rawalpindi back home,” a visibly relaxed Shadab said.

“The biggest challenge may be playing in different conditions at different venues and how quickly we adapt,” he said.

“Well, expectations will be there when you wear the green jersey (Pakistan’s team dress), especially in a World Cup, from fans,” said Shadab, who has 83 wickets in 64 ODIs.

“The World Cup is a huge stage where if you perform consistently, you become a superstar. So, everyone will try to be one,” he said with a big smile.

“Fakhar Zaman is an impact player and wins you matches often. Every team wants players like him. We hope he will be back at his best,” Shadab said.

Referring to Pakistan’s dismal show in the recent Asia Cup in Sri Lanka, the big-hitting all-rounder said it was past and the side was keen to look at the present.

“It can be a question of a mental barrier, but skills remain the same. Anyhow, past is past and we hope to have a great run in this World Cup,” Shadab said.

Shadab said the Ahmedabad match against India (on October 14) was a long way ahead and it was too early to comment on that.

Shadab said his favourite batter was Indian captain Rohit Sharma as once he was got his eye in, it was difficult to bowl to him.