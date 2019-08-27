Cricket

Powar, India-A bowling coach for SA series

Ramesh Powar

Ramesh Powar   | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

more-in

The five-match one-day series begins on Thursday

Former off-spinner and women’s team coach Ramesh Powar has been named India-A bowling coach for the upcoming series against South Africa-A.

“He has been appointed only for the South Africa-A series,” a BCCI official said on Tuesday.

Powar, who played two Tests and 31 ODIs for India, was embroiled in a controversy late last year after he fell out with senior women’s team player Mithali Raj when he was the head coach. Powar had reapplied for the same position but the Cricket Advisory Committee, headed by Kapil Dev, chose W.V. Raman as his successor.

India-A will be playing two four-day games and a five-match unofficial ODI series against South Africa-A. The one-day series will be played in Thiruvananthapuram from Thursday.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Cricket
One-day cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2019 9:44:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/powar-india-a-bowling-coach-for-sa-series/article29271422.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY