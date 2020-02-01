Pakistan vs Bangladesh | Ashraf and Bilal recalled

Pakistan on Saturday recalled all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and off-spinner Bilal Asif for the first Test against Bangladesh starting in Rawalpindi next week.

Ashraf, 26, showed a lot of promise in his debut Test against Ireland in 2018 when he scored 83 but then faced injury problems and was discarded after the South Africa tour in January last year.

Bilal, 34, played the last of his five Tests against New Zealand in December 2018 and was not selected last year.

Azhar Ali will lead the team.

Head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq said Ashraf did well in the domestic tournament final two months ago.

The first Test starts in Rawalpindi from February 7.

Bangladesh had agreed to tour Pakistan in three phases and after playing three Twenty20 Internationals returned home earlier this week.

It will play the first Test and then return again for the sole One-Day International (April 3) and second Test (April 7-11) —both in Karachi.

Mustafizur dropped

Bangladesh dropped pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman and recalled Rubel Hossain for the first Test.

The squads: Pakistan: Azhar Ali (Capt.), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Bilal Asif, Fawad Alam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Yasir Shah

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarkar.