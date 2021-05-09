Cricket

Pakistan on cusp of series sweep

Shaheed Afridi, who complemented Nauman Ali well, celebrates the exit of Zimbabwe skipper Brendan Taylor.   | Photo Credit: AP

Left-arm spinner Nauman Ali took five for 86 as Pakistan closed in on an innings victory having reduced host Zimbabwe to 220 for nine at the close on the third day of the second and final Test at the Harare SC on Sunday.

Zimbabwe, which still trails by 158 runs, lost 15 wickets on the day having been dismissed earlier for 132 in the first innings. It is replying to Pakistan’s massive510 for eight declared.

Regis Chakabva struck an impressive 80 (13x4, 2x6) and Brendan Taylor smashed 49 as they tried to put the pressure back on the tourists. But Zimbabwe could not stem the tide as Nauman and seamer Shaheen Afridi (4/45) picked up all the wickets to fall.

Earlier in the day, seamer Hasan Ali had wreaked havoc with five for 27.

The scores: Pakistan 510/8 decl. in 147.1 overs vs. Zimbabwe 132 in 60.4 overs (Chakabva 33, Hasan Ali 5/27) & 220/9 in 63 overs (Chakabva 80, B. Taylor 49, Jongwe 31 batting, Nauman 5/86, Afridi 4/45).

