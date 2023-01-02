HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NZ pacer Milne pulls out of India, Pakistan tours citing lack of preparation

Adam Milne finished the recent home series against India with a tight hamstring. The prospect of six ODIs in 16 days across Pakistan and India was considered too big of a risk

January 02, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST - Wellington

PTI
New Zealand pacer Adam Milne will not take part in the national team’s tours of India and Pakistan

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne will not take part in the national team’s tours of India and Pakistan | Photo Credit: AP

New Zealand pacer Adam Milne on Monday withdrew himself from the white-ball tours of Pakistan and India due to lack of preparation.

Milne finished the recent home series against India with a tight hamstring and subsequently had his return delayed for the Wellington Firebirds, missing two Ford Trophy matches in December.

Despite playing the first two games of the Dream11 Super Smash season for the Firebirds, the prospect of six ODIs in 16 days across Pakistan and India was considered too big of a risk.

A decision was therefore made, by mutual agreement, to replace Milne with Central Stags pace bowler Blair Tickner, who is already in Pakistan with the Test team.

Not an easy decision

New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said the decision wasn’t an easy one.

“Adam was very up front with us about his concerns around the lack of one-day bowling loading for the upcoming tours,” Larsen said in a New Zealand Cricket statement.

“After chatting to him, we agreed his preparation leading into the tour wouldn’t be sufficient for him to cope with the demands of back-to-back, three-game ODI series. We appreciate his honesty and his genuine desire not to let the team down.”

Milne will continue to play for the Wellington Firebirds when available for the remainder of the home summer.

Larsen said Tickner, who has six ODIs to his name, was a ready-made replacement. “Blair’s skills at bowling through the middle and his ability to hit the pitch hard make him a similar prospect to what Adam offered us. The fact he’s already in Pakistan experiencing the conditions is an added bonus.”

The ODI players depart New Zealand for Pakistan on January 4. The India series comprising three ODIs and as many T20s begins January 18.

Related Topics

cricket / New Zealand

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.