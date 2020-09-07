No carrying past baggage, says Kohli

The past failures of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL will not affect the team, skipper Virat Kohli said. RCB is yet to win an IPL title — a burden that its players have long carried.
“I spoke to A.B. de Villiers about this. We’ve never felt so calm going into an IPL before. He is batting like it is 2011; he is fit as ever. We’re disconnecting with the past. We’re not carrying any baggage, something we’ve done too many times in the past,” Kohli said, in a RCB Bold Diaries interview.
The star batsman explained that the current squad is well balanced. “The reason why Chris Morris has been included is that he brings balance to the team. Some of the youngsters are quite exciting too. Aaron Finch has a lot of international experience; Josh Philippe is very exciting. We have a great balance of experience, T20 skill and eager youngsters. This is the most balanced squad since our memorable 2016 season,” Kohli said.
Kohli added that playing at only three venues, and staying at the same hotel through the duration of the IPL makes life easy for players.
“All teams will know the three venues inside out. This makes a more level-playing field. It will boil down to skill,” Kohli said.
