New Zealand beat England by innings and 65 runs in first test

New Zealand's Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of England's Jofra Archer with teammates

New Zealand's Neil Wagner celebrates the wicket of England's Jofra Archer with teammates

England had resumed on 55-3 and needing to bat the entire final day to stop NZ from taking a 1-0 lead

New Zealand wrapped up an impressive innings and 65-run victory over England shortly after tea on the fifth day of the first test at Bay Oval on November 25 with Neil Wagner running through the lower order.

Wagner took three wickets in 17 balls for just one run as England collapsed from 132-5 to 138-8 before tea, then broke a 59-run ninth-wicket partnership between Jofra Archer and Sam Curran after they had threatened to thwart the hosts.

The left armer then trapped Stuart Broad in front for a first ball duck to end England's resistance at 197 and end with figures of 5-44 from 19.2 overs.

England had resumed on November 25 on 55-3 and needing to bat the entire final day to stop New Zealand from taking a 1-0 lead into the second match of the two-test series that starts on November 22 in Hamilton.

