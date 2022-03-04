‘Never a dull moment with you around’ | Cricket world in shock over the death of Australian great Shane Warne

‘Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after,’ says Jacques Kallis

‘Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after,’ says Jacques Kallis

Following are reactions to the death of Australian Shane Warne, one of the finest leg-spin bowlers of all time. Warne's death came hours after another former Australian cricket great, wicket-keeper Rod Marsh died.

INDIA GREAT SACHIN TENDULKAR

"Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you.

"Gone too young!"

WEST INDIES GREAT BRIAN LARA

"I literally don’t know how to sum up this situation. My friend is gone!! We have lost one of the Greatest Sportsmen of all time!"

INDIA BATSMAN VIRAT KOHLI

"Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball."

AUSTRALIA BATSMAN DAVID WARNER

"Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I'm lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just cannot believe it."

FORMER SOUTH AFRICA ALL-ROUNDER JACQUES KALLIS

"He was one of the greatest competitors. Played hard on field and was one of the first to have a beer with you after. Was always a pleasure and challenge playing against him. More importantly loved his kids endlessly. One of crickets greats."

BCCI

"The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft."

ENGLAND CRICKET TEAM

"One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed cricket."

FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN SHAHID AFRIDI

"The game of cricket has lost what I consider a university of leg-spin bowling today. I was inspired by his bowling from the start of my career and it was always a privilege to play against him."

FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN WASIM AKRAM

"I am shocked and extremely sad to hear about the sudden death of my friend Warnie... he has always been in touch and always helpful... apart from an iconic bowler he was a great entertainer."

PAKISTAN BOWLER SHADAB KHAN

"To the greatest legspinner of all time= Shane Warne. The reason I started bowling legspin. Rest in power. There will be none like you. Few people have the power to inspire generations, you are the reason so many of us started bowling legspin."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN VIRENDER SEHWAG

"One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom."

ENGLAND ALL-ROUNDER LIAM LIVINGSTONE

"The day I get my kit, with my new squad number... all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23. Sad day for the world of cricket!"

WEST INDIES GREAT VIV RICHARDS

"Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true... There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket."

INDIA CAPTAIN ROHIT SHARMA

"I'm truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us."

PAKISTAN CAPTAIN BABAR AZAM

"Find it hard to believe. Such a devastating loss for the cricket world. He literally inspired generations with his magical leg spin. You'll forever be missed."

FORMER PAKISTAN CAPTAIN WAQAR YOUNIS

"I'm shocked and shattered. Simply can't believe I'm hearing this. Very very sad day for our cricket community. The biggest superstar of my generation gone."

FORMER INDIA BATSMAN GAUTAM GAMBHIR

"Very few can match their attitude with raw talent. #ShaneWarne made bowling look like magic!"

FORMER ENGLAND BATSMAN IAN BELL

"There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it."

FORMER SRI LANKA CAPTAIN KUMAR SANGAKKARA

"Absolutely shocked and gutted to hear about @ShaneWarne legend and friend. Just can't believe it."