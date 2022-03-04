Australia cricket legend Shane Warne passes away

He took 708 Test wickets in a Test career which spanned from 1992 to 2007.

Legendary former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne during an interview, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

He took 708 Test wickets in a Test career which spanned from 1992 to 2007.

Australia's legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Koh Samui, Thailand, according to Fox News.

He was 52.

The report said, "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived."

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course," the statement added..

Shane Warne's international career spanned 15 years and saw him take 708 Test wickets — No. 2 in the list of Test wicket-takers.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

Warne, who made his Test debut against India at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, was named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Century for his unparalleled achievements in a 15-year career between 1992 and 2007.

In 2013, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

He helped Australia win the World Cup in 1999 and took more wickets than any other bowler in Ashes cricket, the tally standing at 195.

After retiring from international cricket, Warne added to his legend by doubling up as captain and coach of IPL team Rajasthan Royals' remarkable title triumph in the event's inaugural edition.

A flamboyant personality both on and off the field, Warne also found success as a commentator and was considered among the sharpest analysts of the game.

Warne has passed away on a day when Australian cricket was in mourning after the death of wickeeping legend Rod Marsh.

He had condoled his demise in a tweet this morning.

"Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate," the legend had posted.

He later played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

(With inputs from PTI)