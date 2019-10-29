Netherlands secures T20 WC spot

The Netherlands became the third team, after Papua New Guinea and Ireland, to book a place at next year’s T20 World Cup after thrashing the United Arab Emirates in Dubai on Tuesday.

UAE, which started the tournament with victory over Ireland, could only muster 80 for nine in its 20 overs which the Dutch managed with 29 balls remaining.

The Netherlands won by eight wickets to progress to the eight-team first round of the World Cup in Australia in October 2020.

UAE has a final chance to reach the tournament when it faces Scotland in a qualifying playoff on Wednesday.

UAE won the toss and chose to bat, but was quickly in trouble as Rohan Mustafa fell to Fred Klaasen in the first over. Things turned from bad to worse as UAE lost its first five wickets for just nine runs.

Waheed Ahmed and Mohammad Boota went some way toward repairing the damage with a sixth-wicket partnership of 45 before both fell in the same over to Johannesburg-born Brandon Glover, whose 4-12 earned him the Player of the Match award.

Ahmed Raza top-scored with 22 from 24 balls, but a target of 81 was never likely to stretch the Dutch.

Max O’Dowd fell early but Ben Cooper, with 41 not out, guided the Dutch to a victory that sends them to Australia as well as to the qualifying tournament semifinals.