GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Need X-factor players like Dube in a World Cup, says Stephen Fleming

Fleming also touched upon how the mental aspect in Dube’s game has been improving as he gains more experience.

April 30, 2024 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Chennai

Sankar Narayanan E.H.
File photo of Chennai Super Kings batsman Shivam Dube.

File photo of Chennai Super Kings batsman Shivam Dube. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Just hours after India announced its squad for the 2024 T20 World Cup, Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming heaped praise on the evolution of Shivam Dube as a player.

“Yeah, I think it’s fantastic. Dube has proven this year that there’s a lot more to him than just hitting spinners. He has raw power, which is something that really impressed us and he has consistently done that during the tournament,” Fleming said ahead of CSK’s IPL fixture against Punjab Kings on Wednesday.

“And in a World Cup, you need those X-factor players. I’m delighted that he will get that opportunity.”

Fleming also touched upon how the mental aspect in Dube’s game has been improving as he gains more experience.

“He’s a lot more complete in terms of what he’s trying to do and understanding this game, and that comes with a little bit of experience. We’ve also benefited from him working hard on areas where he wasn’t so strong.”

“He has also continued to develop his strengths, which is the ability to hit the ball long and quite regularly. And he’s done that for us this year. So, if that form continues, he is going to be an impactful player for India,” Fleming added.

Related Topics

Twenty20 World Cup / Twenty20

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.