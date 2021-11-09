Cricket

N. Srinivasan had more faith in my coaching abilities than I had on myself: Ravi Shastri

Ravi Shastri (left) and N. Srinivasan   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Former BCCI president N. Srinivasan had "more faith" in his coaching abilities and outgoing Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri thanked the Tamil Nadu strongman in earnest while stating that he performed his duties without any vested interests.

Shastri was appointed Team Director by the erstwhile BCCI president Srinivasan back in 2014 after India lost the Test series in England 1-3.

"I think it's been one helluva of a journey for me, personally. I know it is my last day in the dressing room, I just spoke to the boys, but I would like to thank the BCCI, for giving me this opportunity, believing that I could do the job and I wish the coach coming after me all the luck," Shastri said at the press conference.

"I must thank in this also, all the committees, that were there in picking me as the coach, including Vinod Rai and his team for sometime, the COA, I would like thank all of them because, they were all part of the journey," he said.

But the highest regard was reserved for Srinivasan, one of the most powerful BCCI presidents in the history of Indian cricket.

“…but one man I would like to give special mention - - his name is N Srinivasan. He was the man who insisted that I do this job in 2014. In fact, I didn't have the belief (that) I could do this job, he seemed to have more belief in my ability than I had.

"And I hope, I haven't let him down, so if Sir (Srinivasan), you are listening, I got the opportunity and I did my work without any agenda," Shastri seemed a touch emotional while thanking the former board supremo.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles

Cricketer Azeem Rafiq gets apology from English county over racism

Indian cricket’s major achievements in Shastri-Kohli era

Mushtaq Ali | Tamil Nadu stumbles against Goa

Players were physically, mentally drained, we didn’t even try as there was no X-factor, says Shastri

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | In Virat Kohli's last match as T20I captain, India beat Namibia by nine wickets

T20 World Cup | Want to carry momentum into semifinals: Babar Azam

India’s Namibia game has some significance

It's a bitter pill to swallow: Mark Boucher on South Africa's exit from T20 World Cup

The Ashes | Ben Stokes has lit England’s fire, says Rory Burns

West Indies — missing the right mix

T20 World Cup | Shoaib Malik sizzles in Pakistan's 72-run win, to face Australia in semifinals

End of An Era: Shastri-Kohli partnership eyes winning end to significant chapter in Indian cricket

T20 World Cup | Short break after IPL would have helped, says outgoing bowling coach Bharat Arun
New Zealand's Devon Conway being congratulated by Afghanistan players after the ICC Twenty20 World Cup match in Abu Dhabi, on November 7, 2021.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup | New Zealand beat Afghanistan, knock out India

T20 World Cup 2022 | West Indies, Sri Lanka to play in qualifying round; Bangladesh, Afghanistan earn direct entry

‘It was bittersweet ending for us,' South Africa skipper Bavuma

India has itself to blame for the situation it is in

England’s first batch arrives in Australia for the Ashes

ICC T20 World Cup | It’s end of a generation for West Indies cricket, admits Pollard

T20 World Cup | South Africa beat England by 10 runs but crash out on net run rate
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2021 1:09:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/n-srinivasan-had-more-faith-in-my-coaching-abilities-than-i-had-on-myself-ravi-shastri/article37388512.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY