Matthew Mott named head coach of England men's limited-overs side

File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Matthew Mott has been appointed as the new head coach of the England limited-overs side, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The 48-year-old Australian has signed a four-year agreement and will take charge when England face The Netherlands in a three-match one-day international series next month.

Mott had been in charge of the Australian women's side since 2015 and led them to back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups and also guided them to the 50-over title earlier this year.

They won four consecutive Ashes series during his reign, while their run of 26 consecutive ODI victories is a record in either men's or women's cricket.

"He has had an incredible coaching journey with so many varied experiences... he was outstanding in the interview process and the perfect fit for our white-ball teams," Robert Key, managing director of the England men's side, said.

"We are lucky to be able to appoint a head coach that has not only been involved in international cricket for the last few years but also worked in franchise cricket around the world."

Mott's arrival is the latest among a series of changes in English cricket, with Ben Stokes replacing Joe Root as Test captain and Brendon McCullum taking over as coach in the longest format.

"When this role became available, I was attracted by the chance to work with such an established and successful team," said Mott.

"The idea of the split roles and the chance to work alongside Brendon McCullum in his red-ball role is an opportunity that I am incredibly enthusiastic about and certainly provides the right balance for my family."

England take on The Netherlands in the first ODI in Amsterdam on June 17.