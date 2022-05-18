IPL 2022 | LSG opt to bat; KKR bring in Abhijeet Tomar

PTI May 18, 2022 19:41 IST

Lucknow made three changes, bringing in Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and K. Gowtham in place of Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera and Ayush Badoni

Krishnappa Gowtham (R) returned for Lucknow Super Giants. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday. For KKR, Abhijeet Tomar got a chance with Ajinkya Rahane being ruled out due to an injury, while Lucknow made three changes, bringing in Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and K Gowtham in place of Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera and Ayush Badoni. Pandya missed out due to a niggle. Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings(w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.



