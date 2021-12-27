Cricket

Lot of effort behind this win: Rishi

Captain Rishi Dhawan was delighted for his team and for his State’s cricket as Himachal Pradesh defeated Tamil Nadu by 11 runs (VJD method) to win the Vijay Hazare Trophy on Sunday.

“There’s a lot of effort behind this win,” Rishi told broadcasters.

“HPCA gave us a lot of facilities to use; in the last 10 years, they’ve built great infrastructure and the cricketers have groomed very well. The hard work is visible and the players are performing well. So, that’s great to see,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh lifts the trophy after defeating Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final, in Jaipur on December 26, 2021. Twitter/@BCCIdomestic

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Himachal stuns mighty Tamil Nadu for maiden title

 

TN captain Vijay Shankar lauded HP for its excellent performance. “I think the way they played was outstanding. Congrats to them.”

Shankar felt the fact that a few chances to dismiss HP’s batters weren’t taken on the field — TN dropped two catches and fumbled a run-out opportunity — mattered in the final analysis.

“It’s about picking wickets in the middle overs where we know we missed the trick and a couple of chances [weren’t taken]. These things matter in finals,” he said.


