Looking ahead to the IPL Auction 2021 | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

On February 18 in Chennai, a total of 292 players will be competing for just 61 available slots across the eight franchises

In this episode, we look ahead to the IPL Auction 2021 in Chennai on Thursday, February 18. Like the previous year, this is a mini auction, which the eight franchises would use to fine-tune their squads and fill gaps caused by players being released and retirements during the off season.

On Thursday, a total of 292 players will be competing for just 61 available slots across the eight franchises. For the overseas players, a maximum of 22 slots are available.

There is still some uncertainty whether the forthcoming IPL would be held in India in its usual slot of April-May, though in fewer venues, owing to the COVID pandemic. We discuss the auction dynamics keeping this in mind, analyse which teams are likely to be the busiest at the bidding table, uncapped players to watch out for, who could strike big, and more.

Guest: Amol Karhadkar, Senior Assistant Editor, The Hindu

Host: Kanishkaa Balachandran, Chief Sub Editor, The Hindu