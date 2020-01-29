Live | New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I scorecard

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bowl first in the third T20 at Hamilton. New Zealand trail the five-match series 0-2 and need to win to stay alive in the series.

New Zealand brought in seamer Scott Kuggeleijn and left out Blair Tickner. India named an unchanged XI.

Preview

A ruthless India are expected to seal their maiden T20 International series win in New Zealand and only a special comeback from the struggling hosts in the third game here on Wednesday can delay what seems inevitable.

India won the twin T20 Internationals in Auckland by margins of six and seven wickets respectively to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

A third successive win at Seddon Park will give them their first ever T20I series’ win on New Zealand soil, a feat they were unable to achieve on two occasions previously. India lost 0-2 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in 2008-09, and last year, they went down 1-2.

Overall, this Indian side has seen an uptick in fortunes and are unbeaten in five T20 series since the 2019 ODI World Cup, including the ongoing one against the Black Caps. The only contest they didn’t win was against South Africa, when the three-match series ended 1-1 after one of the games was washed out.

