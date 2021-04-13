Linde and Markram help SA pull level

South Africa levelled the T20I series against Pakistan with a six-wicket win in the second match on Monday.

Stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen made an unbeaten 36 off 21 balls to guide the Proteas to victory. Chasing Pakistan’s 140 for nine, the hosts made 141 for four. Opener Aiden Markram put South Africa on the victory path, scoring 54 off 30 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Batting first, Pakistan was 10 for two in the third over and failed to put up a good total despite a run-a-ball 50 from captain Babar Azam and 32 from Mohammad Hafeez.

Left-arm spinner Linde took three for 23 and seamer Lizaad Williams three for 35.

The scores: Pakistan 140/9 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 50, Mohammad Hafeez 32, George Linde 3/23, Lizaad Williams 3/35) lost to South Africa 141/4 in 14 overs (Aiden Markram 54, Heinrich Klaasen 36 n.o.).