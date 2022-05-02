IPL 2022 | KKR make two changes, opt to field against RR
RR brought in Karun Nair in place of Daryll Mitchell
Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to field against Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday.
Anukul Roy replaced Venkatesh Iyer while Shivam Mavi also came in for KKR.
RR, on the other hand, brought in Karun Nair in place of Daryll Mitchell.
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Baba Indrajith (wk), Nitish Rana, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.