Kohli stays on top, Rahane slips

India skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top-ranked batsman while Ajinkya Rahane slipped a rung to be seventh in the ICC Test rankings issued on Tuesday.
Kohli (928) remained 17 points ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith who occupied the second spot while New Zealand captain Kane Willamson (864) ends the year at No. 3.
Cheteshwar Pujara (791) retained his fourth spot.
Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma wrapped up the top 20, occupying the 12th and 15th spots.
Jasprit Bumrah retained his sixth spot in the bowlers’ list headed by Australia’s Pat Cummins.
Among Test all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja stayed at No. 2 behind West Indies’ Jason Holder.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.