Kohli stays on top, Rahane slips

India skipper Virat Kohli will end the year as the top-ranked batsman while Ajinkya Rahane slipped a rung to be seventh in the ICC Test rankings issued on Tuesday.

Kohli (928) remained 17 points ahead of Australia’s Steve Smith who occupied the second spot while New Zealand captain Kane Willamson (864) ends the year at No. 3.

Cheteshwar Pujara (791) retained his fourth spot.

Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma wrapped up the top 20, occupying the 12th and 15th spots.

Jasprit Bumrah retained his sixth spot in the bowlers’ list headed by Australia’s Pat Cummins.

Among Test all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja stayed at No. 2 behind West Indies’ Jason Holder.

