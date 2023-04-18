HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kohli fined 10% of match fee for IPL code of conduct violation

A statement said that Kohli had breached the rules under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct

April 18, 2023 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
Chennai Super Kings bowler Akash Singh celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 17, 2023.

Chennai Super Kings bowler Akash Singh celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli during the IPL 2023 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on April 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10%of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during the team's eight-run loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

A statement said that Kohli had breached the rules under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct.

While the IPL statement did not go into details about the incident, which attracted the code of conduct violation, it could have been due to the former RCB skipper's over-the-top celebration following CSK middle-order batter Shivam Dube's dismissal off the bowling of Wayne Parnell on Monday.

Dube struck a 27-ball 52 in CSK's mammoth 226 for 6 in the 'Southern Derby' as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's team won by eight runs.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli has been fined 10% of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru," said the IPL statement.

It said Kohli, who scored six runs on April 17, had "admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct".

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

RCB will play Punjab Kings next at Mohali on April 20.

Related Topics

sport / Indian Premier League

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.